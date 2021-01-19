'Unfathomable loss': Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta
Tributes poured in for senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta after her demise in the early hours on Tuesday. She was 93.
The oncologist was a recipient of many national and international awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Ramon Magsaysay.
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit expressed grief over the Padma Vibhushan awardee’s death and said, “A fine human being, as having dedicated over 60 years of her life to cancer care treatment, Dr Shanta has always emphasised on compassion and sympathy while treating patients.”
“She was an inspiring role model for the entire women community in the world,” he said in a statement, adding that her unparalleled commitment and complete dedication to cancer patients and Adyar Cancer Institute was impressive.
“Her demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the medical fraternity and poor cancer patients. I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of the family and pray to the Almighty God to rest her soul in eternal peace and give strength to her family and her colleagues to overcome this unfathomable loss,” the statement read.
The senior oncologist played an important role in the development of the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Dr Shanta’s death. "Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top-quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta's demise. Om Shanti," he wrote on Twitter.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced police honours for the oncologist.
