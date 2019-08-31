e-paper
Unhappy with exclusion figure in NRC, Assam Students’ Union to move Supreme Court

india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
The final NRC was released on Saturday leaving out over 19 lakh applicants.(PTI Photo )
         

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) said it is not happy with the exclusion figure in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was released on Saturday, and will appeal against it in the Supreme Court.

The AASU is a signatory to the Assam Accord, a 1985 document that provided for “detection, deletion and deportation” of illegal foreigners from Assam.

The NRC in the state has been updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court to include only genuine Indian nationals.

“We are not happy at all. It seems there were some deficiencies in the updatation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and descrepancies in this NRC,” AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

The final NRC was released on Saturday leaving out over 19 lakh applicants.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said the final figure of exclusion did not reach near the figures officially announced by the authorities on various occasions.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 13:44 IST

