IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Union Budget 2021: Govt earmarks 2,217 crore for tackling air pollution
For the first time, a budget provision of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore has been made for the newly formed statutory body Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the national capital region and adjoining areas.(AP (Representative Image))
For the first time, a budget provision of 20 crore has been made for the newly formed statutory body Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the national capital region and adjoining areas.(AP (Representative Image))
india news

Union Budget 2021: Govt earmarks 2,217 crore for tackling air pollution

While it has reduced the amount allocated to the climate change action plan by 10 crore and to Project Tiger by 50 crore, the amount for National Coastal Mission has been almost doubled from 103 crore in the last fiscal to 200 crore in 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:09 PM IST

The Centre on Monday earmarked a sum of 2,217 crore for tackling air pollution in 42 urban centres, even as it shrunk the budgetary allocation for the environment ministry from the last fiscal by nearly 8% for 2021-22

While it has reduced the amount allocated to the climate change action plan by 10 crore and to Project Tiger by 50 crore, the amount for National Coastal Mission has been almost doubled from 103 crore in the last fiscal to 200 crore in 2021-22.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, allocated 2869.93 crore for the ministry, out of which 470 crore were allotted to control pollution -- 10 crore more than the last budget.

In addition to this amount, the minister also announced a sum of 2,217 crore for combating air pollution in 42 urban centres.

“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of 2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.

For the first time, a budget provision of 20 crore has been made for the newly formed statutory body Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the national capital region and adjoining areas.

The 407 crore for 'Control of Pollution' includes financial assistance provided to pollution control Boards/Committees and funding to National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019.

In the last budget session, the climate change action plan was allotted 40 crore which has been reduced to 30 crore for the year 2021-22.

The budgetary allocation for National Mission for Green India has been reduced from 311 crore in the last financial year to 290 crore this time with the national afforestation programme alone being allotted 235 crore, lower than last year's amount of 246 crore.

In the area of wildlife conservation, the allocation for government-initiated projects -- Project Tiger and Project Elephant -- saw some changes, with the former getting 50 crore less and the other being shrunk by 2 crore.

The allocation for Project Tiger saw a reduction of 100 crore in two years. From 350 crore allotted to it in 2019-20, it was reduced to 300 crore in the last fiscal, and now the allocation stands at 250 crore.

The budget for Project Elephant, which was launched to conserve jumbos across the country, has been reduced to 33 crore from 35 crore last year.

The budget for the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a statutory body under the ministry responsible for tiger census and conservation of wild cats, saw a minor reduction of 50 lakh from 10.5 crore to 10 crore.

The budget for the National Coastal Mission was nearly doubled with the government allotting it 200 crore from 103 crore allotted to it last year. In 2019-20, the NCM was allotted 95 crore.

Under the National Coastal Mission, the environment ministry is responsible for ensuring livelihood security of coastal communities, including fisher folks, conserving, protecting the coastal stretches and promoting sustainable development based on scientific principles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india
app
Close
The border conflict with China forced India to speed up the purchase of smart air-to-ground weapons, missiles, rockets, air defence systems, GPS-guided artillery ammunition, tank ammunition and assault rifles. (PTI FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The border conflict with China forced India to speed up the purchase of smart air-to-ground weapons, missiles, rockets, air defence systems, GPS-guided artillery ammunition, tank ammunition and assault rifles. (PTI FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

India spent 20,776 crore on emergency defence purchase amid border row

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • The hike in capital expenditure -- from 1.13 lakh crore to 1.35 lakh crore -- was one of the highlights of the Budget. It has gone up by almost 19% at a time when India is planning to buy new fighter jets, medium transport aircraft, light combat helicopters and surface-to-air missiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP's Manish Sisodia (in blue) launching 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal' campaign in Dehradun on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
AAP's Manish Sisodia (in blue) launching 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal' campaign in Dehradun on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal’: AAP’s massive membership drive for 2022 polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to hold 6,500 public meetings in the next 45 days with a target to add one lakh new party members in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the first time, a budget provision of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore has been made for the newly formed statutory body Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the national capital region and adjoining areas.(AP (Representative Image))
For the first time, a budget provision of 20 crore has been made for the newly formed statutory body Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the national capital region and adjoining areas.(AP (Representative Image))
india news

Union Budget 2021: Govt earmarks 2,217 crore for tackling air pollution

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:09 PM IST
While it has reduced the amount allocated to the climate change action plan by 10 crore and to Project Tiger by 50 crore, the amount for National Coastal Mission has been almost doubled from 103 crore in the last fiscal to 200 crore in 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister said that a Central team will visit Tamil Nadu again from February 3-5 to assess the extent of crop loss of farmers.(HT file photo. Representative image)
The chief minister said that a Central team will visit Tamil Nadu again from February 3-5 to assess the extent of crop loss of farmers.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM announces financial relief to farmers affected by crop loss

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The relief sum of 1,116.97 crore will be credited directly to their bank accounts, he said in a statement. Owing to the heavy rains last month, a total of 6,62,689 hectares of agricultural crops besides 18,645 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged, the chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
india news

Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underlines govt’s focus on poll-bound states

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam along with the Union Territory of Puducherry will face state elections in April-May this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking on the Union budget in Dehradun on Monday(HT PHOTO)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking on the Union budget in Dehradun on Monday(HT PHOTO)
india news

Budget will make India healthy and safe, says Uttarakhand CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Trivendra Singh Rawat said the budget will also develop the medical industry including pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing companies in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced nine more reforms for the agricultural sector as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced nine more reforms for the agricultural sector as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: FM announces seven more measures for agri sector

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Govt cracks down on Twitter accounts talking about ‘farmer genocide’

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Twitter is moving to ease the restrictions against the users. These accounts are accessible outside India; legal teams are working to find feasible solutions, a person familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema reach farmers' protest site against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema reach farmers' protest site against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Centre asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for 'hateful' tweets on farm protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Ahead of the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day, which turned violent, Delhi Police reported over 300 Pakistan-based Twitter handles trying to vitiate farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said if WhatsApp does not file its reply, then the averment made in the writ petition filed by petitioner Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will be taken as accepted.(PTI)
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said if WhatsApp does not file its reply, then the averment made in the writ petition filed by petitioner Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will be taken as accepted.(PTI)
india news

SC seeks WhatsApp reply on plea for non-sharing of UPI data with any third party

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Several interlocutory applications have been filed in the plea which also seek direction for framing regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms is not “exploited” or used in any manner other than for processing payments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
india news

HC dismisses PIL for action against police, intelligence officials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the PIL saying it was too early for the court to interfere in the issue as police has registered FIRs in relation to the incident on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)
india news

Union minister Tomar, NCP chief spar over farm laws

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has alleged that Narendra Tomar is not bringing proper facts before the people, assuring that the new laws will not affect the mandis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news

India sets aside 4.78 lakh crore for defence, 19% hike in capital expenditure

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a prolonged border row with China and the threat of a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan cannot be ruled out
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, among others(HT Photo )
The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, among others(HT Photo )
india news

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, huge cache of arms recovered

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST
During the search operation, war like stores were recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operation carried out after a building collapsed in a commercial complex, at Bhiwandi in Thane.(PTI)
Rescue operation carried out after a building collapsed in a commercial complex, at Bhiwandi in Thane.(PTI)
india news

1 dead, 6 rescued in godown collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Teams of Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials are at the spot and carrying out the rescue and relief work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP