Union Budget 2026: When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

In a rare occurrence, the Union Budget 2026 presentation will take place on a Sunday this year, with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to make the presentation on February 1. This will be the ninth time Sitharaman will present the union Budget in the Parliament, along with one interim Budget. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented in the Parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on February 1, Sunday. (File Photo/AFP)

Before presenting the Budget, Sitharaman held several consultations with key stakeholders including experts, economists, representatives from trade unions, education and health sectors, MSME, trade and services, industry, economists, the financial sector and also capital markets.

After presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman will interact with some college students from across the country

People can watch live coverage of the Union Budget 2026 on Hindustan Times.com website or the official YouTube channel.

People can also watch the government’s broadcast live through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha feeds, available in multiple languages on the Sansad TV YouTube channel. Also read: Budget 2026: Timings, key expectations, stock market update | All you need to know

The state-owned Doordarshan (DD) channels will also broadcast the Budget Session live on February 1.

In addition, the live feed will be accessible on the official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in), as well as through the Finance Ministry’s and Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) official social media platforms. Stock markets will remain open on Budget Day Even as Budget Day will be presented on Sunday this year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced that the equity markets will remain open for trading on February 1.

"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am–3:30 pm)," NSE said in a circular.