Centre revises package rates under CGHS

The Union health ministry on Wednesday announced a revision in package rates under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and also simplified the referral process under the plan for the benefit of the beneficiaries. There was also a revision in the hospital room rent. The rent of a general room was increased to ₹ 1,500 from ₹ 1,000 and that of a semi-private ward to ₹ 3,000 from ₹ 2,000; the rent of a private room was increased from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 4,500. (HT Photo)

According to an official statement, while out patient department (OPD) rates were increased from ₹150 to ₹350, in patient department (IPD) consultation fees were raised to ₹350.

Intensive care unit (ICU) services were fixed at ₹5,400, including accommodation for all ward entitlements.

There was also a revision in the hospital room rent. The rent of a general room was increased to ₹1,500 from ₹1,000 and that of a semi-private ward to ₹3,000 from ₹2,000; the rent of a private room was increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,500.

The revisions will lead to the government incurring an additional expense, ranging from ₹240 crore to ₹300 crore.

The referral process under CGHS has also been simplified.

Earlier, a CGHS beneficiary had to visit a CGHS Wellness Centre in person to be referred to a hospital. Now, a CGHS beneficiary can send a representative with the documents to the wellness centre to get referred to a hospital.

A medical officer can refer the beneficiary to a hospital after checking the documents. A CGHS beneficiary can also get a referral through a video call.

CGHS is the nodal healthcare provider to around 4,200,000 central government employees, pensioners and certain other categories of beneficiaries and their dependents enrolled under the scheme.