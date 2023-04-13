Home / India News / Centre revises package rates under CGHS

Centre revises package rates under CGHS

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 13, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The Union health ministry on Wednesday announced a revision in package rates under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and also simplified the referral process under the plan for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

According to an official statement, while out patient department (OPD) rates were increased from 150 to 350, in patient department (IPD) consultation fees were raised to 350.

Intensive care unit (ICU) services were fixed at 5,400, including accommodation for all ward entitlements.

There was also a revision in the hospital room rent. The rent of a general room was increased to 1,500 from 1,000 and that of a semi-private ward to 3,000 from 2,000; the rent of a private room was increased from 3,000 to 4,500.

The revisions will lead to the government incurring an additional expense, ranging from 240 crore to 300 crore.

The referral process under CGHS has also been simplified.

Earlier, a CGHS beneficiary had to visit a CGHS Wellness Centre in person to be referred to a hospital. Now, a CGHS beneficiary can send a representative with the documents to the wellness centre to get referred to a hospital.

A medical officer can refer the beneficiary to a hospital after checking the documents. A CGHS beneficiary can also get a referral through a video call.

CGHS is the nodal healthcare provider to around 4,200,000 central government employees, pensioners and certain other categories of beneficiaries and their dependents enrolled under the scheme.

government icu opd central government health scheme cghs video call intensive care unit
