Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya pedals to Parliament

Union minister of state with independent charge Mansukh Mandaviya, who is known for often cycling to Parliament, was again seen on his bicycle on Wednesday.

New agency Asian News International tweeted a seven-second video of Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of state for shipping (independent charge) and chemicals and fertilizers, arriving at Parliament in a bicycle. A car was seen closely following the minister in the video.

Mansukh Mandaviya had also cycled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in May to take an oath as a minister for another term in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

#WATCH Delhi: Union Minister and BJP MP, Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at the Parliament, riding a bicycle. pic.twitter.com/NUbynkDp6S — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The 47-year-old Patidar leader from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district in Gujarat was the minister of state in charge of the ministry of road transport and highways, ministry of shipping and ministry of chemicals and fertilizers in the previous Modi government.

He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and was re-elected last year.

Mandaviya won the Palitana assembly seat in 2002 making him the youngest Gujarat legislator at 28 years.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 13:14 IST