Home / India News / Unlock 4: 50 people allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals amid Covid-19 outbreak

Unlock 4: 50 people allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals amid Covid-19 outbreak

However, a ceiling of 100 persons will apply after September 20, allowing a higher number of people to attend social events for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March this year.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child to test for Covid-19 during a door to door test drive in Guwahati.
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child to test for Covid-19 during a door to door test drive in Guwahati.(AP)
         

No more than 50 people can attend a marriage function till September 20 in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs ordered on Saturday in the fresh set of Unlock 4 guidelines. Additionally, no more than 20 people are allowed to be present at a funeral or last rites, the MHA order stated.

“Marriage related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/ last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed upto September 20, 2020, after which ceiling of 100 persons will apply,” the MHA order stated.

Also read | Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed 

Additionally, the order states that social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21, 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from the sates and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the home ministry said.

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain shut and international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will not be allowed.

Also read | India enters Unlock 4: What is open, what remains closed

Open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
