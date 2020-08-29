Unlock 4: 50 people allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals amid Covid-19 outbreak

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:25 IST

No more than 50 people can attend a marriage function till September 20 in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs ordered on Saturday in the fresh set of Unlock 4 guidelines. Additionally, no more than 20 people are allowed to be present at a funeral or last rites, the MHA order stated.

However, a ceiling of 100 persons will apply after September 20, allowing a higher number of people to attend social events for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March this year.

“Marriage related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/ last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed upto September 20, 2020, after which ceiling of 100 persons will apply,” the MHA order stated.

Also read | Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed

Additionally, the order states that social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21, 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from the sates and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the home ministry said.

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain shut and international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will not be allowed.

Also read | India enters Unlock 4: What is open, what remains closed

Open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

(With inputs from PTI)