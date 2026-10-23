Unusual names surface in UP voter rolls across 11 constituencies, authorities blame translation

Several discrepancies have surfaced in the electoral rolls for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, with unusual entries found in voters’ names and their fathers’ details, PTI reported on Friday. Polling officials collect election materials as they leave for their designated polling stations on the eve of elections for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) Graduate and Teacher constituencies, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (Nitin Sharma/ANI) Phrases such as “Ram ne Yadav ko maara”, “Ram ne Sharma ko maara”, “Murkh Kaali Devi” and “Takkar Maarna” reportedly appeared in the name fields, while “B.Com” was recorded as a voter’s father’s name. The irregularities were reported in the Allahabad-Jhansi graduates’ constituency. The issue gained attention after lists highlighting the errors circulated widely on social media, prompting the authorities to respond.

Deep Dive Why did unusual names appear in the Uttar Pradesh MLC voter rolls? What action did authorities take over errors in Uttar Pradesh voter rolls? What did the Pilibhit voter roll inquiry find?

Polling for five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies is being held from 8am to 4pm on Friday. More than 14.81 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 2,697 polling stations across 72 districts, with 152 candidates contesting the elections.

158 entries with unusual details found: UP CEO Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa acknowledged the discrepancies on Thursday. In a post on X, he stated that 158 entries among the 14.81 lakh names listed across the electoral rolls for all 11 constituencies contained “unusual” details. Also Read | BJP mounts all-out voter outreach for UP MLC polls According to Rinwa, the errors represented a very small fraction of the total electorate and were largely linked to a software tool introduced for the online preparation of electoral rolls. He clarified that the system translated names instead of transliterating them from English into Hindi.