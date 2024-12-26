Menu Explore
UP: Bareilly police arrest mastermind of honeytrap gang targeting wealthy men

PTI |
Dec 26, 2024 09:32 PM IST

The arrest comes after a complaint was filed on April 3 by Subhanesh Kumar at the Nawabganj police station.

Bareilly police have arrested the mastermind of a honeytrap gang who is accused in five criminal cases involving serious charges and targeted wealthy men, officials said Thursday.

Police have arrested a honeytrap gang leader who is accused in five criminal cases involving serious charges. (Pic used for representation)
Police have arrested a honeytrap gang leader who is accused in five criminal cases involving serious charges. (Pic used for representation)

"Acting on a tip-off, Mamta Diwakar alias Madhu, a resident of Mirzapur in Visharatganj police station area, was apprehended and presented before the court, which sent her to jail," said Manush Parik, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Bareilly.

The arrest comes after a complaint was filed on April 3 by Subhanesh Kumar at the Nawabganj police station.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that Mamta, along with her accomplices Reena alias Sheetal, Madhuri, Satyaveer, and three to four unidentified individuals, drugged him, recorded an obscene video, and threatened to make it public unless he paid 5 lakh.

According to ASP Parik, Kumar described Mamta as the gang leader, saying, "Mamta and her associates target wealthy individuals, ensnare them, and extort money through blackmail."

In another case from 2022, Mamta was accused of a similar crime involving a doctor, Amrendra Singh Chauhan, in Subhashnagar. "The gang allegedly recorded an incriminating video of Dr. Chauhan and demanded 25 lakh, part of which was paid to the accused. The remaining pressure to pay allegedly drove Dr. Chauhan to suicide," Parik said.

Highlighting Mamta's criminal pattern, Parik added, "She is a habitual offender who collaborates with different accomplices to honeytrap affluent individuals and extort them." Following her arrest, Mamta has been remanded to judicial custody, the police added.

