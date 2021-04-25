UP logs record 1-day spike of over 38k fresh cases, 223 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported another single-day high with 38,055 fresh Covid-19 cases and 223 deaths, according to official data. The state’s total caseload has now gone up to 10,51,314 since the first infection was reported on March 2, 2020. The death toll stands at 10,959.

Lucknow reported the maximum 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, Prayagraj 15, Kanpur 13, Agra 11, Varanasi and Ghaziabad 10 each and Meerut 1, according to data from the state health department.

Lucknow also recorded the maximum 5,461 fresh Covid-19 infection cases, Varanasi 2,786, Kanpur 2,044, Meerut 1,745, Prayagraj 1,468, Gautam Buddha Nagar 970, Jhansi 855, Ghaziabad 585 and Agra 409, the official data showed.

The state tested 2,25,960 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, including over 1,05,000 by the RT-PCR method. Till now, 3,95,40,989 samples have been tested in the state.

Additional chief secretary (medical health and family welfare) said at a press conference: “Of the total 2,88,144 active cases, 2,29,744 are in home isolation. In all, 23,231 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 7,52,211 patients have recovered.”

“The state has received a fresh stock of 18,000 injections of Remdesvir,” said additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal. He also said that adequate stock of oxygen was available in the state. “Those advised oxygen by doctors will be provided the same,” he added.