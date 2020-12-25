e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP Police provide security to Aligarh man receiving threats after conversion

UP Police provide security to Aligarh man receiving threats after conversion

“We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,” said Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Arvind Kumar.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 15:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Lucknow
Karamveer, a resident of Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism and was earlier known as Qasim, has alleged that he is being threatened.
Karamveer, a resident of Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism and was earlier known as Qasim, has alleged that he is being threatened.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Police has provided security to a man who was allegedly receiving threats after he converted to Hinduism.

Karamveer, a resident of Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism and was earlier known as Qasim, has alleged that he is being threatened.

“After I converted, I and my family are being threatened. I need police protection,” Karamveer said.

On his complaint, the Aligarh police have given him protection. “We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,” said Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Arvind Kumar.

Karamveer adopted Sanatan Dharma with his children on December 20.

The case has been registered at the Delhi Gate Police station.

Karamveer and his wife Anita got married a few years ago according to Hindu rituals and also registered their marriage in court. “Even after several years of marriage we both were following our own religion,” he added.

Alleging threat to the life of Karamveer, his wife Anita stated that some people are trying to pressurise him to renounce his new faith.

“My husband is receiving repeated threats. Some people are asking him to renounce his recently-acquired religion. We are getting life threats and have not gone home for 5 days,” Anita added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In