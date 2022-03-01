Home / India News / UP: Woman found hanging at marital home in Banda district, probe underway
UP: Woman found hanging at marital home in Banda district, probe underway

  The report further said the woman and her husband, Amit Gupta, got married four years ago against her family's wishes.
The deceased used to work in the Food Corporation of India (FCI), but had left her job after her marriage. Gupta runs a cafe. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 02:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her marital home in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in LiveHindustan, police said a case of suicide has been registered and the body sent for postmortem.

The report further said the woman and her husband, Amit Gupta, got married four years ago against her family’s wishes. The couple had met on Facebook. Months later, problems began in the marriage and the couple had filed for divorce. The court was set to pronounce its ruling on the case on April 15.

The report said Gupta found the house locked from inside on Monday morning and when it was not opened despite repeated knocks, he informed police.

The deceased used to work in the Food Corporation of India (FCI), but had left her job after her marriage. Gupta runs a cafe.

Additional superintendent of police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the cause of the death is being investigated.

