Shocked to hear about Andhra Pradesh gas leak: Rahul Gandhi

He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 11:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI file photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.

“I’m shocked to hear about Vizag Gas Leak. I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery,” he said on Twitter.

At least six people have died and over 100 hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.

