Uttar Pradesh: 55-year-old rape accused with 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Kanpur: A 55-year-old man accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl was killed in an encounter with the Farrukhabad police in Uttar Pradesh’s on Friday morning, police said. After a 20-day manhunt via CCTV analysis and human intelligence, Subhash was traced. (Representative photo)

Manu Subhash, a resident of Pakhna village in Mohammadabad Kotwali, had previously faced multiple charges including molestation, rape, and murder, and had a ₹1 lakh bounty, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Kanpur range Harish Chander said.

Subhash was wanted after a minor, visiting her relatives in Neevkarori, went missing from a mango orchard on June 27. The girl’s body was discovered the following day in an Alipur Kheda field in Mainpuri district, approximately 35 km from where she disappeared.

“A CCTV footage showed Subhash cycling away with the child following him,” superintendent of police (SP) of Farrukhabad Aarti Singh said.

After a 20-day manhunt via CCTV analysis and human intelligence, Subhash was traced. “The accused was not using a mobile phone and constantly moved between locations,” DIG Chander said.

SP Singh said that Subhash opened fire when the police cornered him in his hideout, “leaving our personnel no choice but retaliatory action in self-defence.”

Subhash, who police described as a “psychopathic offender,” was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.