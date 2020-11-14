e-paper
Uttarakhand CM celebrates Diwali with army, ITBP jawans in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand CM celebrates Diwali with army, ITBP jawans in Uttarkashi

Trivendra Rawat said he has a special relationship with troopers since his father was also in the army.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 19:25 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with army soldiers at Harsil valley in Uttarkashi district.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with army soldiers at Harsil valley in Uttarkashi district.(Uttarakhand CMO)
         

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed soldiers at Rajasthan’s Longewala post, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat celebrated Diwali with the jawans of the army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Uttarkashi district near Indo-China border on Saturday.

Rawat first visited the ITBP jawans at Kopang area and then the army troopers in Harsil valley area of the district.

Addressing the ITBP jawans at Kopang while celebrating Diwali with them, he said, “I am fortunate to spend time with you all. Uttarakhand has a deep rooted relationship with army and paramilitary forces. My father was also in the army, due to which I have a special relation with the jawans.”

“We are very grateful to our jawans that they serve the country in difficult conditions miles away from their families so that we can live peacefully. The people of the country always respect the sacrifice they make for the country,” said Rawat.

The CM also offered his condolences to the family members of Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal who made the supreme sacrifice in encounter with the terrorists in Baramulla area of Jammu on Friday evening.

Dobhal, 37, was a resident of Rishikesh and is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old daughter. He had joined BSF in 2004 and was posted in Jammu since last one year.

