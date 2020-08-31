Uttarakhand Cong to hold state-wide protests demanding FIR case against rape-accused BJP MLA

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:13 IST

In an attempt to rake up the issue involving rape-accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, Uttarakhand Congress would hold state-wide protests demanding registration of a case against him.

Negi, on the other hand, has accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy against him. A few days ago, he had asked the police for a Narco test to prove his innocence in the case. He also demanded that the woman, whose rape he is allegedly accused of, should also take the test. The woman has accused the BJP MLA of raping and says she has a daughter with him. She also demanded that a DNA test be conducted on Negi and her daughter to ‘reveal the truth’.

“We will hold a protest at our state headquarters and district offices demanding a case against Negi as, despite a complaint by a woman with serious accusations of rape, no case has been registered against him yet,” said Pritam Singh, Congress state president.

Alleging the administration of working under the pressure of the ruling BJP, he said, “We are not involved in the case in any way but have come forward in the matter after seeing that no action has been taken against Negi, but the woman was booked for extortion and blackmailing Negi’s wife on the same day.”

Singh said that the allegations against an MLA are serious on which a DNA test should be done to reveal the truth.

“The CM and MLA Negi have both said that they have no problem with the DNA test then why is the government not initiating any legal process for it? It should be done to reveal the truth. If Negi is found guilty, strict action should be taken against him and if the accusations are found to be false then the woman should be punished as per the law,” said Singh.

The BJP, meanwhile, said that the Congress’ move to hold protests proves that Negi’s allegations of the party’s involvement in a conspiracy against him are true.

Devendra Bhasin, party state vice-president said, “With the way Congress is moving in this matter, it is just proving Negi’s allegations of a conspiracy by it to be right.”

“Secondly, it seems that they are not aware of the law which says that if a complaint is lodged by anyone which is related to an existing case, then it is clubbed in the probe of that case. The police are probing the case as per law and we are waiting for the results to be out,” said Bhasin.