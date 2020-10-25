e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand crosses 60,000-mark with 359 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more die

Uttarakhand crosses 60,000-mark with 359 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more die

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 6.35 %. Also, 451 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum 196 from Dehradun district.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun:
The state has so far tested over 9.73 lakh samples of which results of over 14,900 are awaited.
The state has so far tested over 9.73 lakh samples of which results of over 14,900 are awaited. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand on Saturday crossed the 60,000 mark in Covid-19 cases, with 359 fresh patients taking the state tally to 60,155.

Out of 60,155 who have tested positive so far, a total of 54,169 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.05 %.

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 6.35 %. Also, 451 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum 196 from Dehradun district. The fresh Covid-19 cases reported from other districts included Almora (18), Bageshwar (12), Chamoli (31), Champawat (2), Haridwar (63), Nainital (48), Pauri Garhwal (24), Pithoragarh (13), Rudraprayag (13), Tehri Garhwal (7), US Nagar (18) and Uttarkashi (20).

The state reported the death of five Covid-19 patients. Of the 5 deaths, one was due to coronavirus while the rest were due to co-morbidities. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 984 in the state. Out of the 984 deaths, 259 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, a maximum of 90 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 16,675 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (10,792), US Nagar (9,364) and Nainital (7,076).

The state has so far tested over 9.73 lakh samples of which results of over 14,900 are awaited.

Uttarakhand, currently has 57 containment zones in six districts including a maximum of 26 in Dehradun district.

tags
top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In