Uttarakhand crosses 60,000-mark with 359 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more die

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:41 IST

Uttarakhand on Saturday crossed the 60,000 mark in Covid-19 cases, with 359 fresh patients taking the state tally to 60,155.

Out of 60,155 who have tested positive so far, a total of 54,169 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.05 %.

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 6.35 %. Also, 451 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum 196 from Dehradun district. The fresh Covid-19 cases reported from other districts included Almora (18), Bageshwar (12), Chamoli (31), Champawat (2), Haridwar (63), Nainital (48), Pauri Garhwal (24), Pithoragarh (13), Rudraprayag (13), Tehri Garhwal (7), US Nagar (18) and Uttarkashi (20).

The state reported the death of five Covid-19 patients. Of the 5 deaths, one was due to coronavirus while the rest were due to co-morbidities. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 984 in the state. Out of the 984 deaths, 259 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, a maximum of 90 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 16,675 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (10,792), US Nagar (9,364) and Nainital (7,076).

The state has so far tested over 9.73 lakh samples of which results of over 14,900 are awaited.

Uttarakhand, currently has 57 containment zones in six districts including a maximum of 26 in Dehradun district.