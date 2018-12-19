Uttarakhand man kills woman on suspicion of cheating, then hangs himself

A man allegedly killed a 19-year-old woman on Tuesday night in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun before hanging himself as he thought she was cheating on him, police said on Wednesday.

Police came to know about the incident in a residential township located at Jakhan area of Rajpur at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when the man’s brother-in-law informed them about it.

“So far it seems that both of them were in a love relationship but since past few months there was some tension among them as he doubted her of cheating with another man,” Arvind Kumar, Rajpur’s station house officer, said.

The brother-in-law, who runs a restaurant in the city, had just shifted to the rented flat where the man often used to visit him. Kumar said the man and the woman were seen entering the flat on Tuesday evening as they inspected closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“The two after entering the flat at 4pm, didn’t come out. Later in the night at around 8.30, when the brother-in-law returned home, he rang the doorbell but to no response. He then called the man several times but he didn’t open the door. It was then, he called the police which after reaching the spot, broke open the door only to find then dead,” he added.

Kumar said they found the woman lying on the floor and the man hanging on a noose made out of wire tied to a ceiling fan.

“However, what was surprising was the fact that, there were no injury marks on the body of the woman due to which the police so far couldn’t ascertain the reason behind her death. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination in a city-based hospital. A case is yet to be registered and investigations are on,” he said.

The incident happened two days after a 31-year-old man set an 18-year-old woman on fire on Sunday for turning down his repeated love proposals in Pauri Garhwal district of the state. The man has been arrested.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:27 IST