Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh hospitalised after breathing troubles

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:42 IST

Uttarakhand minister for forest and environment Harak Singh Rawat, who tested Covid-19 positive on September 22, was admitted to a hospital on Thursday night after complaining of breathing problems, said officials on Friday.

Rawat had tested positive a day before the one-day state assembly session was held on September 23. He was in home-isolation since then as he didn’t display any major symptoms till Thursday night.

“The minister, however, is in a stable condition now, as per the doctors treating him. He is showing improvement in the tests done on Friday morning. The doctors stated that the infection in his blood has reduced,” said Narendra Semwal, Rawat’s public relation officer.

Semwal said Rawat was being continuously monitored and “he may be discharged from the hospital in the next 2-3 days if he continues to show improvement in the tests”.

Meanwhile, state chief secretary Om Prakash is in self-isolation after his principal personal secretary tested positive for Covid-19, said an official from his office, on the condition of anonymity.

“Since then his office in the state secretariat has been closed for proper sanitation and he has gone into self-isolation. He had sent his samples for the Covid-19 test, the results for which are awaited,” said the official.

Earlier, another Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat had also tested positive for the virus on September 22. He, too, is undergoing treatment. Before that, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj became the first in the state cabinet to be infected with the virus.

He recovered from the infection after getting treated at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Till Thursday, Uttarakhand had reported a total of 49,248 Covid-19 cases, of which, 39,836 people have recovered while 8,544 active cases remain under treatment. 625 Covid-19 patients have died so far in the state.