e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh hospitalised after breathing troubles

Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh hospitalised after breathing troubles

Rawat is showing improvement in condition since Friday morning, said his public relations officer.

dehradun Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Harak Singh Rawat was diagnosed positive with coronavirus on September 22.
Harak Singh Rawat was diagnosed positive with coronavirus on September 22.(Hindustan Times)
         

Uttarakhand minister for forest and environment Harak Singh Rawat, who tested Covid-19 positive on September 22, was admitted to a hospital on Thursday night after complaining of breathing problems, said officials on Friday.

Rawat had tested positive a day before the one-day state assembly session was held on September 23. He was in home-isolation since then as he didn’t display any major symptoms till Thursday night.

“The minister, however, is in a stable condition now, as per the doctors treating him. He is showing improvement in the tests done on Friday morning. The doctors stated that the infection in his blood has reduced,” said Narendra Semwal, Rawat’s public relation officer.

Semwal said Rawat was being continuously monitored and “he may be discharged from the hospital in the next 2-3 days if he continues to show improvement in the tests”.

Also Read: Uttarakhand schools colleges can open after October 15, no restrictions for tourists

Meanwhile, state chief secretary Om Prakash is in self-isolation after his principal personal secretary tested positive for Covid-19, said an official from his office, on the condition of anonymity.

“Since then his office in the state secretariat has been closed for proper sanitation and he has gone into self-isolation. He had sent his samples for the Covid-19 test, the results for which are awaited,” said the official.

Also Read: Car falls in Uttarakhand’s Koteshwar dam; one body recovered, search on for other 3

Earlier, another Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat had also tested positive for the virus on September 22. He, too, is undergoing treatment. Before that, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj became the first in the state cabinet to be infected with the virus.

He recovered from the infection after getting treated at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Till Thursday, Uttarakhand had reported a total of 49,248 Covid-19 cases, of which, 39,836 people have recovered while 8,544 active cases remain under treatment. 625 Covid-19 patients have died so far in the state.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In