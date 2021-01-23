Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated
Uttarakhand registered 62% vaccination on Friday with over 10,000 healthcare workers getting inoculated in the state so far.
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions.
Kuldeep Singh Martoliya, state Covid-19 vaccination officer said that on Friday till 6 pm, only one AEFI (adverse event following immunization) had been reported from Bageshwar district of the state.
On Friday, the districts that reported the highest vaccination included Dehradun (440), US Nagar (241), Nainital (230), Haridwar (190) and Champawat (165). The districts that reported low vaccination included Bageshwar (96) and Pithoragarh (100)
On Thursday, the state had reported 59% vaccination out of the targeted 3,528 healthcare workers
Uttarakhand, at present, has over 92,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, after a second consignment was received by the state on Wednesday. The state received the first consignment of 1.13 lakh vaccines on January 13. With almost 200,000 doses of the vaccine available in the state, officials managing the vaccine store in Dehradun are on their toes to ensure that not a single dose can go waste.
