Home / India News / Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj jail declared containment zone after inmates found Covid positive

Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj jail declared containment zone after inmates found Covid positive

Coronavirus entered Uttarakhand’s jail for the first time on May 31 when five inmates at Sitarganj jail were found positive for the disease.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A random sampling among inmates in Sitarganj jail had revealed that some inmates had contracted coronavirus.
A random sampling among inmates in Sitarganj jail had revealed that some inmates had contracted coronavirus.(HT Photo/Representative)
         

Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj jail premises in Udham Singh Nagar district has been declared a coronavirus containment zone on Sunday till June 21, seven days after five inmates there tested positive, said officials

“We have declared Sitarganj jail premises a containment zone and imposed complete lockdown there for two weeks. Families of staff will remain in their houses. Essential supplies will be provided to them at their doorsteps,” said Neeraj Khairwal, district magistrate (DM) of US Nagar.

On May 31, five prisoners had tested positive in Sitarganj jail, ringing alarm bells. Sitarganj jail has 666 inmates against a capacity of around 300, said jail authorities. The positive cases came to light after random testing of 52 inmates was done on May 28. Five of these samples tested positive on May 31.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The district administration has now instructed the jail staff to stay in a hotel in the nearby industrial area to prevent spread of the infection to their family members, said officials.

According to the DM, district supply officer and the assistant director, dairy have to ensure supply of daily items and milk at the doorsteps of staff quarters in the jail premises. Police will set up barricading to stop any movement of people and officials in and out of the premises, the official said.

The DM has warned traders and customers to maintain social distance and wear masks.

Also Read: Uttarakhand students to now get disaster management lessons at schools

Khairwal said, “Despite the disease spreading in the state, people are not following guidelines in the district. I have instructed all officials concerned to take action against those who fail to follow the guidelines.”

US Nagar is the only green zone district in Uttarakhand.

