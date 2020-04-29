e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines

Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines

Covid warriors in Uttarakhand will now be given ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines to boost their immunity.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Tmes, Dehradun
Covid warriors include policemen, doctors, sanitary workers and others.
Covid warriors include policemen, doctors, sanitary workers and others.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday approved a fund of Rs 2.48 crore to acquire ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines to boost the immunity of Covid-19 warriors, a senior minister said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said the money will be used to buy various Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines for the Covid warriors.

Kaushik said, “Government will buy homeopathic medicine named Arsenic Album-30 and Ayurveda items like Giloi, Ashwagandha, Tulsi and others to be given to Covid warriors including policemen, doctors, sanitary workers and others.”

He also informed about the inauguration of telemedicine and e-hospital in the state.

“Under the new facility started in Doon Government Hospital, patients will be able to consult doctors over the phone. Apart from this, Srinagar Medical College has also given permission for Covid-19 tests. Permission for the same had also been sought for Almora medical college and Haridwar hospital,” he said.

Uttarakhand currently has three testing facilities for Covid-19 at Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haldwani. The state has recorded 54 cases of Covid-19 out of which 33 have recovered.

tags
top news
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper