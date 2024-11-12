Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 13, 2024 21.31 °C Sky is clear November 14, 2024 21.0 °C Scattered clouds November 15, 2024 23.26 °C Scattered clouds November 16, 2024 22.68 °C Scattered clouds November 17, 2024 21.53 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 20.92 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 20.22 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.61 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.67 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.47 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.91 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 12, 2024, is 17.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.31 °C and 23.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.74 °C and 23.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.