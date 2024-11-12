Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 12, 2024, is 17.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.31 °C and 23.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.74 °C and 23.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 13, 2024
|21.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|21.0 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 15, 2024
|23.26 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 16, 2024
|22.68 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 17, 2024
|21.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|20.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|20.22 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
