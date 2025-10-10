What led to actor-bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman's death at 42?

Actor and professional bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman died on Thursday in Punjab's Amritsar. The 42-year-old had a sustained career in films during which he also shared screen space with actor Salman Khan in his film ‘Tiger-3’, which released in 2023. Varinder Ghuman had shared screen space with actor Salman Khan in his film ‘Tiger-3’, which released in 2023. (Instagram/ veervarindersinghghuman)

He had also worked in other films including Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019, and also worked in Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012.

Ghuman, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall, had won the title of Mr India in 2009, and secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

What led to Varinder Ghuman's death?

Ghuman passed away following a heart attack on Thursday, news agency PTI reported quoting his family. Ghuman's manager, Yadvinder Singh, said the actor had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment after experiencing shoulder pain.

He suffered a heart attack at the hospital in the evening, his nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman told reporters in Jalandhar, according to PTI.

Ghuman originally hailed from Punjab's Gurdaspur, and was currently residing in Jalandhar. He owned a gym in the city and was known as the “vegetarian bodybuilder”, PTI reported.

The bodybuilder, who was passionate about fitness and regularly posted workout videos on Instagram, has 1 million followers on the social media platform.

Ghuman had earlier also expressed his desire to contest the Assembly elections in Punjab in 2027.

Political leaders condole Ghuman's demise

While calling Ghuman the “pride of Punjab”, union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said his demise was an “irreparable loss for the country.”

“He set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth,” Bittu said in a post on X.

Congress MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hailed Ghuman's “hard work, discipline, and talent.” “It is heartbreaking to hear the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman. He brought glory to Punjab…” Randhawa posted on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was “deeply saddened” following Ghuman's demise. “Varinder worked very hard and achieved great heights in his life; he was an inspiration for our youth,” Badal said.