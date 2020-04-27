VC with PM: Maha CM expected to demand for special trains for migrants

india

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to demand special travel arrangements for over 5.7 lakh stranded migrant workers in the state when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a crucial meet with CMs of all the states and union territories via videoconference on Monday morning. The PM is likely to seek key inputs from various states in a bid to compile a comprehensive plan regarding the lifting from the second phase of the nationwide restrictions, which were imposed on April 15 after the initial 21 days ended and extended it for another 19 days till May 3, to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Maharashtra is expected to extend the lockdown, especially in the urban areas, beyond May 3, and CM Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar have written to the central government for arranging special trains for the migrant workers’ safe passage to their respective native places, including Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Madhya Pradesh (MP). Thackeray is also likely to draw the PM’s attention to the non-payment of central funds, as the state, like many others, is yet to receive them.

The state has lodged 5.7 lakh migrant workers in 4,620 shelter camps in various districts, especially near the interstate borders, since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25. Most of the migrant workers are anxious to return to their respective states, despite the state government making adequate arrangements for their food, shelter, and health services. In some camps, the migrants have displayed violent behaviour for not being allowed to go back to their native places, according to the reports received by the state government.

Pawar wrote to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal last week, expressing his concerns over a backlash if the special trains are not arranged for the migrants. Pawar’s fears are likely to prompt CM Thackeray to demand special travel arrangements for over 5.7 lakh stranded migrant workers during the videoconference with the PM.

“The stranded migrant workers belong to at least 10 states, including UP, MP, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, and have become restless and homesick after living in these camps since the lockdown restrictions were imposed. It has become impossible to keep them cooped up in the camps after the second phase of the nationwide lockdown ends on May 3. The CM is expected to raise this issue during the meeting with the PM,” said a senior state government official.

Thackeray is also likely to raise the demand for the central assistance, clarity on the central policy on the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and their adequate supply to the state, which tops the list for both the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths, and also suggest the extension of the lockdown in the hotspots beyond May 3.

There has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state over the past few days. On Saturday, 811 new cases were reported --- the highest single-day rise – after April 23 when 778 fresh cases were recorded.

On Sunday, Maharashtra crossed the mark of 8,000 Covid-19 positive cases, a day after crossing 7,000 and just two days after recording 6,000.

Earlier, the state had taken 30 days to cross the first 1,000-case mark on April 7, and then it doubled within six days on April 13.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 440 new Covid-19 positive cases and 19 fresh deaths, taking the total count to 8,068 cases and 342 fatalities. Mumbai tops the state chart with 5,407 Covid-19 positive cases and 204 deaths to date.