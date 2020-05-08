e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla hold meet over House panels’ functioning

Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla hold meet over House panels’ functioning

At least three Congress leaders, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma have sought permission from Naidu or Birla for holding their meetings online.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 05:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo )
         

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met on Thursday to look at options to allow online meetings for Parliament committees, amid growing demand from Congress leaders for resumption of such meetings.

The two Houses will closely follow the government’s decisions on resumption of flights for general people before a roadmap for such meetings is decided. Naidu and Birla felt that “if the situation does not allow regular conventional meetings of the Committees in the near future, alternative means of enabling such meetings may be explored,” said an official release.

At least three Congress leaders, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma have sought permission from Naidu or Birla for holding their meetings online.

At the meeting between Birla and Naidu, held at the latter’s residence, the feasibility of holding such meetings was discussed and accordingly, they directed “the Secretaries General of both the Houses to examine in detail the pros and cons of Parliamentary Committees holding meetings by video conferencing”, a release said.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine development sees unparalleled progress
Covid-19 vaccine development sees unparalleled progress
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
35 years later, Bhopal gas leak failures resurface in Vizag
35 years later, Bhopal gas leak failures resurface in Vizag
Vizag gas leak: What is styrene and how it can kill if inhaled
Vizag gas leak: What is styrene and how it can kill if inhaled
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Leg injury doesn’t stop govt worker from carrying out Covid-19 health surveys
Leg injury doesn’t stop govt worker from carrying out Covid-19 health surveys
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper