Video: Man tries to evade vehicle check, rams car into Greater Noida traffic cop, drags him 500 metres on bonnet

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at the P3 roundabout. The policeman was performing routine traffic duties when the incident occurred, news agency PTI reported.

A traffic policeman in Greater Noida was dragged for nearly 500 metres on the bonnet of a moving car after its driver allegedly rammed into him to evade a vehicle check, officials said on Thursday. The incident was captured on video and later circulated on social media.

According to officials, traffic constable Gurmeet Chaudhary was regulating traffic around 2.30 pm when he signalled a red car to stop for inspection.

Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly rammed into the policeman and sped away. Chaudhary was forced to cling to the bonnet as the car continued moving for nearly 500 metres.

Driver fled, video goes viral The driver eventually left the vehicle and fled from the spot. A bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone, and the video later surfaced online. The footage shows a speeding car dragging a traffic police officer on its bonnet.

Police said Gurmeet Chaudhary did not suffer serious injuries and is safe.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Beta-2 police station. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, rash driving, and assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty.

In a separate news, a road rage incident unfolded in Ludhiana when a man was dragged on the bonnet of a government vehicle for nearly half a kilometre through one of the city’s busiest roads.

The incident happened between Jagraon Bridge and Guru Nanak Stadium. According to eyewitnesses, it began with a minor collision between a car and an autorickshaw. Umesh Garg, the victim, claimed that he was crossing from Jagraon bridge when an auto scratched his car.

His driver was simply questioning the autorickshaw driver about the bump, when suddenly a man got down from a government car and joined the argument.

