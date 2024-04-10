Video: Five people die as speeding SUV rams into two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

At least five people were killed, which included four members of one family, in an accident in Villapuram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai early on Wednesday. A CCTV footage of the accident, posted by ANI, showed a speeding SUV ramming into a two-wheeler at Sivarakottai. (Screengrab)

The accident occurred when an SUV hit a two-wheeler and dragged it across the road to the other side over the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Speaking to ANI, Madurai district Superintendent of Police Arvind said, “Five people, including four members of the same family from Madurai's Villapuram, were killed when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”

He added, “The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”

A CCTV footage of the accident, posted by ANI, showed a speeding SUV ramming into a two-wheeler at Sivarakottai, dragging it across the road through the divider and then hitting another two-wheeler on the four-lane highway.

The car's driver, heading towards Thalavaipuram, tried to avoid colliding with the two-wheeler rider, who was a fruit seller, PTI reported. The police said, “Due to the impact of applying the brakes all of a sudden, the car went out of control, hit the fruit seller, crashed onto a median and got tossed onto the adjoining lane.”

Four individuals travelling in the car, identified as Kanakavel (62), his wife Krishnakumari (58), his daughter-in-law Nagajyoti (28), and his eight-year-old grandson, died on the spot. Additionally, the fruit seller, later identified as Pandi (55), also succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

The police have also registered a case, PTI reported.