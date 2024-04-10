 Video: Five people die as speeding SUV rams into two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Madurai | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Video: Five people die as speeding SUV rams into two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 05:55 PM IST

The accident occurred when an SUV hit a two-wheeler and dragged it across the road to the other side over the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.

At least five people were killed, which included four members of one family, in an accident in Villapuram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai early on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage of the accident, posted by ANI, showed a speeding SUV ramming into a two-wheeler at Sivarakottai. (Screengrab)
A CCTV footage of the accident, posted by ANI, showed a speeding SUV ramming into a two-wheeler at Sivarakottai. (Screengrab)

The accident occurred when an SUV hit a two-wheeler and dragged it across the road to the other side over the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Speaking to ANI, Madurai district Superintendent of Police Arvind said, “Five people, including four members of the same family from Madurai's Villapuram, were killed when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”

He added, “The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”

A CCTV footage of the accident, posted by ANI, showed a speeding SUV ramming into a two-wheeler at Sivarakottai, dragging it across the road through the divider and then hitting another two-wheeler on the four-lane highway.

The car's driver, heading towards Thalavaipuram, tried to avoid colliding with the two-wheeler rider, who was a fruit seller, PTI reported. The police said, “Due to the impact of applying the brakes all of a sudden, the car went out of control, hit the fruit seller, crashed onto a median and got tossed onto the adjoining lane.”

Four individuals travelling in the car, identified as Kanakavel (62), his wife Krishnakumari (58), his daughter-in-law Nagajyoti (28), and his eight-year-old grandson, died on the spot. Additionally, the fruit seller, later identified as Pandi (55), also succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

The police have also registered a case, PTI reported.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Video: Five people die as speeding SUV rams into two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On