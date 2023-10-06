News / India News / On live camera, PhysicsWallah teacher beaten by student with slippers

On live camera, PhysicsWallah teacher beaten by student with slippers

ByHT News Desk
Oct 06, 2023 01:54 PM IST

In the viral video, a teacher is seen standing in front of a blackboard and teaching when a student suddenly attacks him and hits him with a slipper twice.

A teacher with edtech firm PhysicsWallah was physically assaulted with slippers by a student in the middle of a live-streaming class. Another student watching the live session, recorded the video and circulated it online.

X, formerly Twitter, users commenting on the video asked what was the issue and the reason behind the student hitting the teacher. Several people also criticised the act saying teachers shouldn't be treat this way. (Screengrab)
X, formerly Twitter, users commenting on the video asked what was the issue and the reason behind the student hitting the teacher. Several people also criticised the act saying teachers shouldn't be treat this way. (Screengrab)

In the 9-second viral video, a teacher is seen standing in front of a blackboard and teaching a class when a student suddenly attacks him and hits him with a slipper twice.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video has garnered thousands of views after numerous accounts reposted it.

It isn't clear what led to the altercation.

Last month, a teacher with the edtech firm apologised for using a casteist slur, which he made during an online lecture. On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Physics Wallah uploaded a video statement of the teacher, Manish Raj, and stressed that inclusivity is among the company's core values.

A clip went viral where Raj was heard saying, “Why did I even take up this profession? At times, I regret having to do this (teach). God, it would have been better had you made me a C****r…I would have polished shoes. Then, my life would have been peaceful,” he said.

“We deeply regret & apologize for the inappropriate remarks made by one of our teachers which has hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community. The concerned teacher has rendered a formal apology. Promoting inclusivity is one of our core values and will ensure it's not repeated,” the Noida-based company then said in a post.

In March this year, a Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijairya accused three teachers — Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit — of taking bribes. The teachers quit the platform citing differences in vision with Alakh Pandey-led company and stating that the atmosphere was not conducive for students.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out