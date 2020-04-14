Man collects milk spread on road in Agra while stray dogs feed on it. Video goes viral

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:19 IST

A video of man scooping milk that was spread on road at Ram Bagh crossing in Agra went viral. The video shows man collecting the milk from the road, just metres away from a group of stray dogs feeding on the same milk. According to reports, the milk spilled down the road from a motorcycle carrying the load.

The man, seemingly hungry and homeless, is seen scooping the milk spread in a stretch on road with his hands and gathering it in his earthen pot.

When contacted, the SHO of Itimad-ud-daula police station, Uday Veer Malik confirmed the incident but said that man, believed to be mentally unstable, is fond of feeding the dogs and was collecting milk to feed the strays.

“The man (50) lives under the Ram Bagh flyover and sometimes moves to temple nearby. He collects food and other edibles to feed dogs and on Monday morning had collected milk to feed the dogs,” said Malik. “The man was not collecting milk for himself but for feeding the dogs after a milkmen carrying milk in container slipped and milk was spread on road,” he added. The man lives alone with no family or relatives.

Agra is facing lockdown these days along with other cities and crises is faced by many who do not have regular earning or who have no home and family.