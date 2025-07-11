Row over freedom fighters called ‘terrorists’ in Bengal university paper; VC blames ‘printing mistake’

A question in the history exam paper at West Bengal’s Vidyasagar University termed freedom fighters as ‘terrorists’, sparking a huge controversy. The Vice Chancellor has now clarified that reference was a printing mistake. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is under fire due to a gaffe by Vidyasagar University.(PTI)

The row erupted after the Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit shared a picture of the question paper from semester 6 of the History Honours course, alleging it termed prominent freedom fighters from the state ‘terrorists'.

“Freedom Fighters are now Terrorists in West Bengal!!! In Vidyasagar University History Honours (6th semester, Paper C14 - Modern Nationalism in India) exam included a shameful question branding legendary Indian revolutionaries as ‘terrorists.’ The question asks: ‘Name three District Magistrates of Medinipur, who terrorists killed.’ And the so-called “terrorists” listed are none other than our great freedom fighters,” the post on social media platform X said.

The BJP listed the freedom fighters mentioned in the question, namely Bimal Dasgupta, Jyoti Jiban Ghosh, Pradyot Bhattacharya, and Prabanshu Pal.

The opposition party in the state attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the very idea of Indian nationalism is being vilified by her government.

“Bengal was once the cradle of intellectualism and nationalism. But today, under Mamata Banerjee’s government, the very idea of Indian nationalism is being vilified, and freedom fighters are being equated with criminals. This is a deliberate rewriting of history to poison young minds,” the BJP said.

Vidyasagar University clarifies

Vidyasagar University vice chancellor Dipak Kumar Kar responded to the row over freedom fighters being termed as ‘terrorists', calling it a ‘printing mistake’.

"A printing mistake occurred in the question paper of undergraduate history examination yesterday...I inquired about the matter with the Controller of Examinations and asked for a report from the Controller of the Examination as well as from the Chairperson of the Undergraduate Board of Studies of History. After getting the report, we came to know that the error occurred during moderation, which was unintentional and not detected during proofreading,” he told news agency ANI.

Kar also announced action against those involved in the paper's moderation.

The university replaced the concerned teacher who was involved in the moderation. The Board of Studies chairman will also be exempted from the post.