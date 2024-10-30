Vijay Wadettiwar: The Congress leader hoping to topple BJP in Vidarbha

Vijay Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and a key Congress leader has filed his nomination for the Vidarbha region and aims to win a historic victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Vijay Wadettiwar along with his daughter, during the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (File Photo).((Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo))

Wadettiwar has served five terms as an MLA, beginning his political career in Chimur for three terms before moving to Bramhapuri in 2014.

He secured a victory in Bramhapuri, marking the Congress party's return after more than twenty years. Since then, he has maintained the party's presence in Vidarbha, gaining support in Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondiya districts, and contributing to the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As a senior OBC leader from eastern Vidarbha, he takes part in efforts to support the OBC, ST, and SC communities. During his tenure as Maharashtra’s minister for OBC welfare, he introduced initiatives to skill youth, establish pilot training in Nagpur and expand access to higher education with UPSC and MPSC coaching centers.

He is credited with being involved in programs that, along with scholarships from the Mahajyoti initiative, have supported many students.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Wadettiwar was the disaster management Minister. The Uddhav Thackeray government handled the crisis and Wadettiwar helped migrant workers get back to their hometowns, supporting Maharashtrians working outside the state.

As leader of opposition, Wadettiwar has focused on holding the government accountable. His position on issues such as agrarian distress and unemployment has helped him gain support. Wadettiwar is campaigning across Vidarbha, aiming to bring change and strengthen Congress’s presence in this important region.

Vijay Wadettiwar’s journey from grassroots politics to a prominent role in the INC reflects his focus on Vidarbha and the OBC community. Support from the OBC community has contributed to his position in Maharashtra’s political scene, where he promises progress in Vidarbha.

He also had a conflict with Pratibha Dhanorkar, the member of Parliament from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. However, KC Venugopal reportedly urged them to work together and move past their differences. A meeting was held in New Delhi where both leaders were called.