'Visiting countries with population of 10,000': Mann's jibe at PM Modi's 5-nation tour

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to India, making a sarcastic remark that questioned the significance of his trips to countries with small populations. Bhagwant Mann jokingly mentioned that PM Modi might be visiting countries like 'Magnesia,' 'Galveaisa,' or 'Tarvesia,'(HT Photo)

Mann jokingly mentioned that PM Modi might be visiting countries like "Magnesia," "Galveaisa," or "Tarvesia," highlighting his perception that these visits are not substantial.

Mann questioned the relevance of PM Modi's visits to countries with tiny populations, contrasting them with the large population of India.

Also Read | MEA slams Punjab CM Mann's 'Magnesia, Tarvesia' jibe on Modi's foreign trips: 'Irresponsible'

"PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, 'Magnesia', 'Galveaisa', 'Tarvesia'. He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB... What has he gotten himself into!...," said Mann.

PM Modi recently concluded a landmark five-nation tour, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9, 2025. This tour marked his longest foreign trip in a decade, spanning two continents and strengthening India's ties with key nations in the Global South.

PM Modi's visit to Ghana focused on enhancing cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, and development. He addressed the Ghanaian Parliament and was conferred with the country's top civilian honour, "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana".

Both nations agreed to upgrade ties to a Comprehensive Partnership and signed MoUs in fintech and traditional medicine.

Also Read | Punjab CM announces ₹10-lakh universal health cover for every family

Trinidad and Tobago visit marked the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited the country since 1999. PM Modi addressed a joint session of Parliament, extended OCI card eligibility to the sixth generation of the diaspora, and donated 2,000 laptops to schools. He was awarded the country's highest honour, "The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago".

PM Modi's visit to Argentina was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. Discussions with President Javier Milei covered critical minerals, shale energy, defence, and pharmaceuticals. Argentina expressed interest in adopting India's UPI platform and vaccines.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s BRICS threat puts India in a tough position ahead of trade deal: Report

During the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on defence cooperation, renewable energy, and digital public infrastructure. He was conferred with Brazil's highest civilian honour, the "Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross."

In the final leg of his tour, PM Modi met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, discussing development cooperation, energy, health, and education. Namibia signed a licensing agreement to adopt India's UPI platform, becoming the first country globally to do so. PM Modi addressed a joint session of the Namibian Parliament and was awarded the "Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis."