Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences 2 people to 4 years in prison

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Gwalior has sentenced two people to four-year imprisonment and fined them ₹13,100 each in a case related to the Vyapam entrance examination, admission, and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh.

Gulab Singh Patel and Jitendra Kumar Jatav were booked in August 2015 after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the scam. Patel was found guilty of appearing for an examination in place of Jatav. The CBI said a third accused died during the trial.

The CBI court earlier sentenced six people to five years in jail in another case related to the scam, which came to light in 2013 when it was found that candidates bribed officials to use imposters to take exams on their behalf.

Vyapam is the Hindi acronym of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. The scam dates back to 1995 and allegedly involved politicians, top officials, and businessmen.