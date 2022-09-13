Home / India News / Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences 2 people to 4 years in prison

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences 2 people to 4 years in prison

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:28 AM IST

Gulab Singh Patel and Jitendra Kumar Jatav were booked in August 2015 after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the scam

The scam came to light in 2013. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Gwalior has sentenced two people to four-year imprisonment and fined them 13,100 each in a case related to the Vyapam entrance examination, admission, and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh.

Gulab Singh Patel and Jitendra Kumar Jatav were booked in August 2015 after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the scam. Patel was found guilty of appearing for an examination in place of Jatav. The CBI said a third accused died during the trial.

The CBI court earlier sentenced six people to five years in jail in another case related to the scam, which came to light in 2013 when it was found that candidates bribed officials to use imposters to take exams on their behalf.

Vyapam is the Hindi acronym of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. The scam dates back to 1995 and allegedly involved politicians, top officials, and businessmen.

