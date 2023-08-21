Wanted gangster held after gunfight with Noida Police

A wanted gangster was arrested after he was injured in a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, while two of his partners managed to escape during cross-firing, officials said. During the gunfight, two of his partners managed to escape but they have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them as well, an officer said. (File)

Anil is a member of the "Singhraj Bhati" gang of western Uttar Pradesh involved in extortion and other crimes, they said.

The gangster and his partners were travelling in an SUV when they were intercepted by the officials of the Ecotech 1 police station and the SWAT team on the basis of a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

"His (Anil's) name had come to light in connection with a firing on a man in Imliaka village in the Ecotech 1 police station area on July 17. Prior to that, he was booked by the Phase 2 police over a murder case (IPC 302). He, along with Singhraj Bhati, was also booked in a case lodged at the Kasna police station. A reward of ₹25,000 was announced on his arrest," Khan said.

Anil, who suffered bullet injuries in the gunfight, has been taken to a hospital, police said.

The accused has also been involved in similar incidents in Delhi, where he and his accomplices engaged in firing during a scrap work, they said.

Multiple cases of murder and attempted-murder have been registered against Anil, amounting to more than half a dozen cases, the police added.

A pistol, along with some ammunition, was seized from his possession after the gunfight. His car has been impounded, while further legal proceedings are underway, they said.