‘Wants to keep India in loop’: Former diplomat Gurjit Singh on Trump's call to PM Modi

As tensions continue to simmer in West Asia, a recent phone call between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi has drawn attention to India’s evolving position in the crisis. EX-diplomat Gurjit Singh believes the phone call from Washington is not incidental. (X@Gurjit Singh)

Former diplomat Gurjit Singh believes the phone call from Washington is not incidental. According to him, the call reflects a clear intent by the United States to keep India closely involved in ongoing developments.

“He (US President Trump) called Prime Minister Narendra Modi which shows that they want to keep India in the loop and they want to consult India and therefore the Indian role in it, keeping in touch with all sides, seems to be having a bearing, also including the fact that India as the largest economies deeply impacted by the war and not taking sides...As you said, this was the first call by President Trump, and I think this was extremely important, showing positive trends, which will help India if they succeed,” Singh told news agency ANI.

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The conflict has placed India in a delicate but significant position. As one of the world’s largest economies, the country is directly affected by disruptions.

Singh suggested that India’s engagement across the board is beginning to influence the broader diplomatic landscape.

Confusion over US-Iran communication At the same time, mixed signals from Washington and Tehran have added another layer of uncertainty.

Also read | India among ‘friendly nations’ listed by Iran for big Strait of Hormuz reprieve

Former Indian diplomat Suresh Goel pointed to contradictions in statements coming from both sides, questioning the clarity of any ongoing dialogue.

"US President Trump has been saying that he is talking to top leadership in Iran, and Iran's top leadership is saying that we are not talking to Trump. On the other hand, Trump says that there is no top leadership in Iran, so who is he talking to? I would have expected a much more serious kind of statement from him. There was a statement from Iran in the morning that they will not talk to anyone from the USA except JD Vance. Now, why him and why no one else, I have no idea. I do hope that some kind of conversation is taking place. Without any political agreement, any kind of peace is fragile," he said.

Beyond diplomatic exchanges, developments around the Strait of Hormuz continue to carry strategic importance.

Reports of Iran turning back a Pakistan-bound vessel have been seen by some as indicative of shifting dynamics in the region. Former diplomat Veena Sikri highlighted India’s engagement with Iran in this context.

"I think this is a clear indication that India has a very close relationship with Iran. Our PM has spoken at least twice to the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. India was almost the first ship, after China, that was escorted through the Strait of Hormuz and allowed to go. Iran has been stopping many ships. The fact that they have stopped the ship of Pakistan shows that Pakistan has not been talking to them about it. Obviously, you have to build up your own relationship... So, we have to focus more on our own interests," she said.

Iran signals selective passage for ‘friendly nations’ Amid these developments, Iran has indicated that it is allowing passage for certain countries.

Abbas Araghchi said that vessels from friendly nations, including India, have been permitted to pass through the Strait.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai echoed this in a statement, "Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan."

With diplomatic signals, conflicting narratives, and strategic maritime developments unfolding simultaneously, India’s role—carefully calibrated and closely watched—appears to be gaining weight in a rapidly shifting geopolitical environment.