Home / India News / Covid-positive CM Chouhan takes to washing clothes, says it healed his hand

Covid-positive CM Chouhan takes to washing clothes, says it healed his hand

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, conducted a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday via video conferencing.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(PTI)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has been washing clothes on his own ever since he tested positive for the disease which has benefitted his hand. The chief minister said his hand was recently operated on. CM Chouhan said that he after his surgery, he was not able to clench his fist and physiotherapy also didn’t help much but regularly washing clothes had helped his hand.

Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, conducted a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday via video conferencing.

 

In a video, Chouhan said, “since I am Covid-19 positive, I’ve been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn’t able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Chouhan urged people not to hide their symptoms for Covid-19 and come forward for testing.

“If you have contracted the infection, there is no need to fear, if you show symptoms, do not hide them, report immediately so that the treatment can be started on time. Timely treatment will make you healthy,” he tweeted.

He lauded health professionals for selflessly taking care of patients amid the pandemic crisis.

“The dedication of #CoronaWarriors is commendable. I salute all the Corona warriors of the state serving the #COVID19 victims by risking their lives selflessly,” he tweeted.

“We should fight it with full confidence,” he said, emphasising the importance of social distancing and other preventive measures like washing hands and wearing masks.

