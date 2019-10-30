india

Congress leader P. Chidambaram took a dig at the Central government over the visit to Jammu and Kashmir of a few Members of European Parliament (MEPs). The former Union Home and Finance Minister was being taken to Tihar jail when he was asked about the foreign delegation’s visit. Chidambaram said that European lawmakers may be invited to the Indian Parliament and speak in favour of the government. The Opposition has questioned the lack of permission to Indian MPs to visit J&K, while a foreign delegation was allowed to visit the erstwhile state.

Watch: ‘EU MPs may be invited to Parliament...’: Chidambaram mocks Centre

