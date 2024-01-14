Watch: Indians in US hold car rally ahead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration

Indians in the US organised a car rally in New Jersey on Saturday ahead of the much-awaited opening ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. As many as 350 cars participated in the New Jersey rally. Indians in US organise car rally ahead of Ram Temple opening ceremony

Videos posted by news agency ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed several cars lined up on the streets with a large group of people from the Hindu community holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram. The members participating in the rally can also be heard singing devotional songs on Lord Ram.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in America organised an ‘Epic Tesla Musical’ light show near Sri Bhakta Anjaneya temple in Maryland. In a video posted by ANI, the car show can be seen synchronised to the tunes of Jai Shri Ram. Members of the Hindu community can be seen holding flags with images of Lord Ram on them and chanting slogans like ‘Jai Shree Ram’, ‘Ram Lakshman Janki’, and ‘Jai Shri Hanuman Ki’.

Earlier this week, the Hindu American community organised a massive car rally across Houston that saw a participation of around 500 people. The members carried saffron banners with images of the Ram temple on them and participated in a three-mile-long line of 216 cars escorted by eight policemen on bikes.

The VHP in America has also put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states displaying a message about the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. "The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony," General Secretary of Hindu Parishad of America, Amitabh VW Mittal, told ANI.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, while the rituals for the event will begin on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited.

(With inputs from ANI)