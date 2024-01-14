close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch: Indians in US hold car rally ahead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration

Watch: Indians in US hold car rally ahead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 14, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Ram temple consecration: VHP in America organised an ‘Epic Tesla Musical’ light show near Sri Bhakta Anjaneya temple in Maryland.

Indians in the US organised a car rally in New Jersey on Saturday ahead of the much-awaited opening ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. As many as 350 cars participated in the New Jersey rally.

Indians in US organise car rally ahead of Ram Temple opening ceremony
Indians in US organise car rally ahead of Ram Temple opening ceremony

Videos posted by news agency ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed several cars lined up on the streets with a large group of people from the Hindu community holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram. The members participating in the rally can also be heard singing devotional songs on Lord Ram.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: Ram Janmabhoomi soil to be gifted to invitees, 15m Ram Mandir picture to PM Modi

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in America organised an ‘Epic Tesla Musical’ light show near Sri Bhakta Anjaneya temple in Maryland. In a video posted by ANI, the car show can be seen synchronised to the tunes of Jai Shri Ram. Members of the Hindu community can be seen holding flags with images of Lord Ram on them and chanting slogans like ‘Jai Shree Ram’, ‘Ram Lakshman Janki’, and ‘Jai Shri Hanuman Ki’.

Earlier this week, the Hindu American community organised a massive car rally across Houston that saw a participation of around 500 people. The members carried saffron banners with images of the Ram temple on them and participated in a three-mile-long line of 216 cars escorted by eight policemen on bikes.

The VHP in America has also put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states displaying a message about the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. "The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony," General Secretary of Hindu Parishad of America, Amitabh VW Mittal, told ANI.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, while the rituals for the event will begin on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On