e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Watch Live: ‘India’s fight against Covid-19 is people driven,’ says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Watch Live: ‘India’s fight against Covid-19 is people driven,’ says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

“Now is the time to be more careful,” the prime minister cautioned as a host of economic activities resume operation in the fifth phase of lockdown from June 1.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 11:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi(HT Archive)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and said that every Indian has played a crucial part in the battle against Covid-19. The prime minister said that India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic is a “people-driven” one.

PM Modi said that the citizens have shown immense determination during the coronavirus crisis and have also shown that “sacrifice” and “service” are not just our ideals but also part of our lifestyle.

“Now is the time to be more careful,” the prime minister cautioned as a host of economic activities resume operation in the fifth phase of lockdown from June 1.

Also read: As India moves into Covid-19’s Unlock 1.0, a word of caution from PM Modi

“With many precautions, domestic flights have resumed operations. Industries will also resume gradually. This means a chunk of our economy has started again and we need to be more careful now,” the prime minister said reiterating the significance of maintaining “do gaj ki doori” and social distancing norms.

PM Modi said that no carelessness should occur when it comes to wearing masks in public. “Stay indoors as much as possible,” he said during the address.

 

Talking about Covid-19 fatalities in the country, PM Modi said that the rate of coronavirus deaths in the country is fairly low, although “the loss of even one life is heartbreaking,” he said.

“Whatever we could save is an achievement in itself and that could only be possible due to the strong resolution, determination of all citizens,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s 64th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ comes in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown 5.0, which will begin on Monday. Listen to the Prime Minister Live here:  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat address comes a day before India is set to enter the fifth phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown from June 1. Billed as ‘Unlock 1’, the phase will be marked by the lifting of most lockdown restrictions across the country barring Covid-19 containment zones. Metro services, international flights, gyms, swimming pools, bars, amusement parks will remain closed amid this phase. Various state governments are likely to issue their respective guidelines today that are to be followed from tomorrow.

tags
top news
‘Important to be more vigilant as economy opens up’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
‘Important to be more vigilant as economy opens up’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1.8 lakh with 286 fresh infections
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1.8 lakh with 286 fresh infections
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
‘I can’t breathe’ protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities
‘I can’t breathe’ protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In