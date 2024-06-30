Watch: What PM Modi said on Team India's T20 World Cup title victory

Following Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup title win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Men in Blue for their monumental title win. PM Narendra Modi

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Following the win, PM Modi took to X and delivered a video message, saying, "Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 140 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen. This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.