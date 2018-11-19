Watch: ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’, Vietnam university students sing for President Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind arrived in Vietnam to a warm welcome with a bit of Bollywood touch adding to it.

To honour the president, the spouses of embassy staff and the university students performed a song from film Sholay as they cheerfully crooned the chorus of ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’, a video shared by ANI showed.

President Kovind was at the Vietnam National University in Hanoi where students dedicated the chorus of blockbuster melody from film Sholay to him.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH: Spouses of Embassy Staff and Students of University of Vietnam sing "Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge" in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind in Hanoi, Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/NYHbSMoJCC — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind were received at the Vietnam airport on Monday by a delegation including the Chairman of the President’s office Dao Viet Trung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Sanh Chau, Ambassador of Vietnam to India P. Harish and other officials, a report in PTI said.

President Kovid and his wife then departed for Hotel Sheraton in Hanoi to attend a gala lunch at the venue.

President Kovind is in Vietnam as part of his two-nation tour. He will fly to Sydney from Hanoi later.

According to a statement issued by the High Commission of India, Canberra, he will visit Sydney and Melbourne on an invitation from Governor General Peter Cosgrove.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 19:26 IST