Water level of rivers in Bihar rising due to incessant rain

Patna, Water level of different rivers in Bihar have started rising at several places due to torrential rain in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda, Patna, Nawada, Purnea, Saran, Sheikhpura, Siwan and Vaishali since July 4, according to the latest rainfall bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department .

In East and West Champaran districts people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by the district administrations, they said.

"The incessant rain in certain districts in the state caused rivers and streams to overflow. The increased inflow also caused the water level in many dams to rise. Besides, incessant rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers touching or flowing above danger level at several places", officials said.

"Owing to moderate to heavy rain in certain areas in the state, water level of major rivers like Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla, and Adahrwa are rising in their courses in the past couple of days. Kosi is flowing above the danger level at Supaul and its surrounding areas like Basantpur, while in Khagaria and Beldaur area it has touched the warning level on Friday," according to the latest report of the WRD.

Similarly, the water level of Kamla river has touched warning level in Madhubani, Jainagar and Jhanjharpur areas. Parman river crossed the danger level in Araria district on Friday, according to the report.

The Kosi river in Khagaria and Beldaur is touching the danger level. Gandak has jumped the red mark at Gopalganj and its Sidhwalia area.

"Almost all rivers are maintaining a rising trend. However, all safety embankments are safe," said a senior official of the water resources department.

