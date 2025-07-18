‘We are panicking’: Bomb threats to Delhi schools leave parents anxious, alarmed

Over 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday, the fourth such threat this week, prompting anxious parents to keep their children home, even as authorities confirmed after thorough checks that all the messages were hoaxes. Staff members of the Navy Children School assemble in an area after a bomb threat at Chanakyapuri area, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

While most institutions remained open and operated with caution, the repeated pattern of these threats has led to growing concern among families about their children's safety.

“I did not send my son today. It is not that we are panicking, but after repeated incidents, it feels safer to wait things out,” Parmita Sharma, a parent whose child studies at Richmond School in Paschim Vihar, told news agency PTI.

Echoing similar concerns, Vikram Singh, whose daughter attends Sovereign School in Rohini, said, “Even if nothing serious is found, these hoax emails disturb the mental peace of children and parents. We discussed it in our parent group, and many of us decided to skip school for a day.”

Sovereign School was among those that received one of the threatening emails. The school resumed regular classes following a police inspection.

Emergency drills helped to stay calm

“We informed the authorities immediately upon receiving the email. The building was cleared after a full check, and we are conducting classes normally. We had already done emergency drills earlier this year, which helped us respond calmly,” said school chairperson RK Jindal.

While schools like Sovereign continued operations after receiving security clearance, others, such as Maxfort Junior School in Pitampura and Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden, carried out partial evacuations and exercised extra caution with students present on campus.

Delhi Police, along with bomb squads and fire services, conducted inspections at all affected schools. The threats targeted institutions across multiple areas, including Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Vihar, Janakpuri, and East of Kailash.

“All threats have been declared hoaxes after inspections,” a senior police official confirmed, adding that investigations are underway to trace the source of the emails.

With PTI inputs