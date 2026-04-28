‘We learnt, we played’: PM Modi's ‘football morning’ with children in Gangtok | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a sporty morning in Sikkim's Gangtok on Tuesday as he participated in a game of football with children there, snippets of which he shared on his social media. PM Modi signed the jerseys of the players and posed with them for photographs. (X/@narendramodi)

In the video shared by the Prime Minister, he is seen dressed in a blue track suit with India's flag on it, engaging in a football session with children. He is also seen warming up, scoring a goal and giving high-fives to them.

Before the game, Modi greeted the children, asked them “what will you teach me today”, and even teased them with “you’re not going to beat me, are you?”

After the session, the Prime Minister engaged with his co-players and told them, “In games, practice is not enough, there should be matches, that’s when true passion arises”.

“In coming days, we have to make the game popular. You know that India is preparing for the Olympics; by then, you’ll have become seasoned players,” he said as he sought to motivate the children.

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Modi then signed their jerseys and posed with them for photographs. He captioned the video, “A football morning in Gangtok! We learnt, we played, we celebrated and above everything else, we enjoyed the game….”