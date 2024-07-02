We now have an unstable govt & a strong opposition: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee in LS

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP, Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s slogan on ‘400 paar’ in the 2025 Lok Sabha polls adding that there is an unstable government and a strong opposition. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session. (PTI photo)

“We now have an unstable government and a strong opposition. The Prime Minister is dependent on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar to run his government”, Banerjee said in his address to Lok Sabha.

He also questioned the government’ control in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Enforcement Directorate (EC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The EC had interfered and intervened in the election process time and again. It has acted according to the directions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”, he said.

Also Read: Viral video: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘chu-kit-kit’ jibe at BJP’s ‘400 paar’ slogan

His statement evoked sharp opposition from the ruling dispensation.

BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab and Banerjee engaged in a verbal disagreement in aftermath of the comments.

“I would not have raised the matter had it not been mentioned in the President’s address that was drafted by the Union government,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee also expressed his disappointment at PM Modi’s treatment of the opposition.

“It is with great pain that I am saying this, that we, as the opposition, have not heard any sweet words from the Prime Minister”, he said adding that “this vindictiveness” cost PM Modi his popularity.

He accused the PM of misusing state institutions like ED and CBI against opposition leaders.

“Except during the Emergency, such misuse of state machinery by the government has never been seen,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also criticised the BJP and PM Modi for attacking federalism in the country.

“This government’s treatment of non-BJP state governments is an attack on India’s federal structure. While discussing the Ganga and Teesta river matter with Bangladesh, CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was kept out of the discussion”, he said.