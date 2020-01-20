e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / ‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM Mahathir after India’s palm oil boycott

‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM Mahathir after India’s palm oil boycott

India halted Malaysian palm oil imports earlier this month after Mahathir Mohamad’s comments on Kashmir.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Lagkawi, Malaysia
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (Reuters )
         

Malaysia is too small of a nation to respond to India’s boycott of palm oil with trade retaliation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday.

“We are too small to take retaliatory action. We have to find ways and means to overcome that,” Mahathir told reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia.

India, the world’s largest edible oil buyer, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after Mahathir’s comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.

tags
top news
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India successfully tests its 3,500km-range K-4 missile
India successfully tests its 3,500km-range K-4 missile
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news