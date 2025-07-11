Weather today: Orange alert in Gurugram after continuous rainfall; light rain likely in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “a heavy to very heavy rainfall” at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Vidarbha. Orange alert has been issued by IMD for Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad and Jhajjar.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

On Thursday, parts of Delhi NCR received heavy rainfall, which led to waterlogging and traffic congestions. Today, an orange alert has been issued for various parts of the country, including parts of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Yellow alert in Delhi for light rainfall

IMD has sounded a yellow alert for all parts of the national capital for moderate to heavy rainfall today. The weather today in Delhi will remain generally cloudy with light rain accompanied by lightning. The maximum temperature in Delhi today will be around 31-33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall to continue in Gurugram



IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for some parts of Haryana. While an orange alert has been issued for Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Jhajjar for moderate to heavy rain, a yellow alert has been issued for Hisar, Bhiwani, Rewari, Mewat, Palwal, and Yamuna Nagar.

In Gurugram, rainfall that began on Wednesday continued into Thursday, with 133mm of rain recorded between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Eight people were killed in Gurugram in rain-related incidents.

Orange alert in parts of Himachal after monsoon fury

According to the regional Met Centre in Shimla, an orange alert has been issued for some parts of Himachal, including Kangra and Sirmaur and a yellow alert has been issued in Mandi, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on July 11, 13, 14 and 15 and at a few places on July 12 and 16 in the state. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), heavy rain and cloudburst in the past few days has led to the closure of 208 roads.

Moderate rains predicted in Maharashtra

In Mahrashtra, yellow alert has been issued for Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Waedha for moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning for July 11.