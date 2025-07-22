Weather today: Orange alert in Mumbai, heavy rain also predicted in other parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers across several parts of the country, with Mumbai placed on an orange alert today due to intense rainfall activity. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for today, over multiple regions across the country.(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

In Mumbai, the IMD has issued alerts for Santacruz, Borivali, Mulund, Powai, Chembur, Worli, and Colaba, as well as Raigad Reserve, Alibag, and Shrivardhan in coastal Maharashtra. Overcast skies and very heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour are expected in these areas.

Light rainfall is likely to continue in the eastern and central parts of Maharashtra, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in some regions.

Beyond Maharashtra, the IMD has also forecast heavy showers across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and coastal Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for multiple regions nationwide, with nearly the entire Konkan coast under a yellow alert as rains continue to lash the Arabian Sea shores.

According to the IMD’s daily bulletin, strong surface winds of up to 50 km/h are expected across peninsular India over the next five days. Southern West Bengal is also expected to receive heavy rain from July 23 to 27.

Orange alerts for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

IMD has issued orange alerts—the second level in its four-tier warning system—for multiple districts in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Moga, Barnala, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Mansa are on alert today, with predictions of light thunderstorms and moderately strong winds.

Uttarakhand is forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 21 and 22.

The Shimla Meteorological Department had earlier issued orange alerts for Dalhousie, Chamba, Nurpur, Dharamsala, Kangra, Dehra, Una, Nalagarh, Baddi, Nahan, Renukaji, and Kaza. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh until July 27.

Schools shut in Rajouri, Jammu due to flood-like situation

The Rajouri District Administration in Jammu has declared a closure of all government and private schools in the district for today, following continuous rainfall that has triggered flood-like conditions.

Rising water levels in the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers have disrupted normal life. Heavy rains also led to the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra last week.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir until July 23, with light thunderstorms and surface wind speeds under 40 km/h expected in the region today.

No weather alerts for Delhi

The regional meteorological department has issued no alerts for Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region today.

Safdarjung is expected to record a maximum temperature of 35.5°C and a minimum of 27.2°C.

Isolated areas across Haryana, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are forecast to experience cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall until July 27.

Fishermen warnings in coastal regions

Fishermen advisories have been issued until July 26 for several coastal regions: