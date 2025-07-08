Weather today: Red alert in MP, Maharashtra; rainfall to continue in Shimla

As monsoon continues to spread across India, many states have received heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging, landslides and floods. According to Indian Meteorological Department, a heavy heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttarakhand. According to the regional Met Centre Bhopal, a red alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh including in Balaghat and Mandla for extremely heavy rainfall.(PTI)

Meanwhile a heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated areas of Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat Region Himachal Pradesh.

Yellow alert in Delhi NCR for light rain

A yellow alert has been issued in the entire Delhi. The weather today is predicted to be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33-35 degree celsius and the minimum temperature to remain between 24-26 degree celsius. For Delhi NCR areas there is a yellow alert in place, including for Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Gurgaon.

IMD issued red alert for parts of MP

According to the regional Met Centre Bhopal, a red alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh including in Balaghat and Mandla for extremely heavy rainfall. In some other parts, an orange alert has been issued in Umaria, Jabalpur, Seoni Chhindwara and others. MP has received 68 per cent more rainfall from June 1 to July 7. Against average rainfall of 191.3 mm, the state has received 321.2 mm in this period, IMD Bhopal centre's senior Meteorologist Abhijeet Chakraborty told PTI.

Heavy rainfall predicted in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra today, a red alert has been issued for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia for extremely heavy rainfall. Orange alert has been issued by IMD in Nagpur, Amravati and Raigad for moderate to heavy rainfall. Yesterday, The IMD placed Mumbai under a yellow alert, indicating heavy to moderate rainfall.

Yellow alert amid rescue operations in Shimla

As heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Shimla, IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in four districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur, on July 8 and July 9. However, on July 10, only Sirmaur is under yellow alert. After devastating cloudburst and landslides, search and rescue operations are underway in the state to find the missing people. On Monday, a low to moderate alert of flashflood risk was issued for ten districts in Himachal Pradesh.

Orange alert in Patiala, Bhatinda

For Punjab, an orange alert has been issued for some parts by the regional Met Centre, including for Bhatinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Firozpur, Moga, Sangrur and Patiala for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather today for Chandigarh is expected to be generally cloudy with temperature likely to be between 27 and 29 degree Celsius.

Overall across India, orange alert has been issued for parts of Punjab, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.